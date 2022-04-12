Dunchurch player is a national ice hockey champion

Austin Mitchell-King with the champions' trophy

His team, the Telford Tigers ended the regular season with two wins to finish with a 10 points margin over the second placed team, Swindon Wildcats. The team were presented with their medals and the NIHL trophy in front of a packed stadium, after the final league game on Sunday evening.

After the pandemic disruption of the last two years, Austin gained a roster spot last February for the Tigers, playing in a behind-closed-doors streaming series as the sport started to reopen. Then he was drafted at elite level to Coventry Blaze (UK tier 1) for another series in a “bubble” for a month at Nottingham. His performances in these competitions led to him gaining a professional contract with Telford Tigers for this season plus a two-way arrangement with Coventry Blaze as a young British prospect.

During this season Austin helped the Tiger’s cause with 14 goals and 21 assists (35 points) in 47 league games, only missing one game due to sickness.

With the end of the regular season the focus now turns to play off qualification for the final’s weekend in Coventry on 30th April/1st May.

Austin started his ice hockey journey at U10 level in Coventry and reached U20 level before moving to The Hill Academy in Toronto for 2 years to play at U18 Prep level in Canada before the pandemic intervened. During the past few years he has represented Great Britain at U18 and U20 levels.