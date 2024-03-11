Eathorpe player wins Nottingham tournament
Cadet player, Toby John of the Eathorpe Table Tennis Club has won the Nottingham 2-star tournament.
Events are played in large groups to maximise playing time and players are placed into grades based on their rankings. Toby was in a group of 8. He beat four opponents from Barnsley, Mark Myers, Sebastian Runcanu, Connor Shering and William Walker and Hel Yu Cyarine Chu from Cheshire, Oliver Good from Nottingham and Harriet Goodwin from Durham to finish as the undisputed winner of his event