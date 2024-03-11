Eathorpe player wins Nottingham tournament

Cadet player, Toby John of the Eathorpe Table Tennis Club has won the Nottingham 2-star tournament.
By Phillip John
Published 11th Mar 2024, 11:06 GMT
Updated 11th Mar 2024, 11:10 GMT
Toby John celebrates victory.

Events are played in large groups to maximise playing time and players are placed into grades based on their rankings. Toby was in a group of 8. He beat four opponents from Barnsley, Mark Myers, Sebastian Runcanu, Connor Shering and William Walker and Hel Yu Cyarine Chu from Cheshire, Oliver Good from Nottingham and Harriet Goodwin from Durham to finish as the undisputed winner of his event

