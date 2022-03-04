Elisha DeMello claims highest ever finish by a Rugby & Northampton AC senior at national cross country championships

Elisha DeMello finished 38th, the club’s best ever position in the senior championships

The annual English National Cross Country Championships took place at the iconic Parliament Fields with athletes competing for glory against the cream of the nation’s runners.

Elisha DeMello has had an outstanding year claiming the club marathon record and has excelled in all races and the National Championships would prove a worthy challenge.

Elisha started off steadily over the 7 mile course and battled all the way to claim 38th position - the best ever position by a Rugby & Northampton AC senior athlete.

Maddie Jacks was 33rd in the U17s women's race

William Gardner also had an outstanding performance finishing in 117th position.

The youngsters from the club were also competing against the best in the country with more outstanding performances.

Maddie Jacks, in the U17 women’s event produced a stunning run claiming 33rd - a position which was replicated by Arthur Tilt in the U15 boys race.

Olivia McGhee had a tremendous run to finish 74th in the U13 girls race whilst Ava Rogerson finished in 86th place in the U15 girls race.