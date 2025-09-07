Emma Thomas enjoyed a confident display at Burghley.

Emma Thomas is brimming with confidence after completing the iconic Defender Burghley Horse Trials for only the third time in her equestrian career.

The 26-year-old from Stratford-upon-Avon and horse Icarus were fault-free in Sunday's finale at the famed 5* event, clearing all 12 fences in a time of one minute and 22 seconds, with her final score coming in at 116.9.

It was the perfect response to Saturday's cross-country, where Icarus saw two refusals on fence 7a after being spooked by the crowds as they emerged from under the Lion Bridge.

And while they were first in the runner order when it came to Sunday's show jumping, the duo bucked any nerves to confidently finish at Burghley House, with Thomas delighted to tick off another career milestone.

"It was brilliant," beamed Thomas. "He’s such a jumper. I almost went wild in the middle but that was me and not him for once, and I calmed myself down and just kept it together.

"He tried his little socks off for me and I’m so proud of him. Yesterday in the cross-country was really unlike him.

"He just went a little crowd shy and unfortunately we were in the vicinity of a fence so it was frustrating to get the added 40 on top of it having gone up the alternative route but the rest of the route was probably the best we had together.

"He was so much more measured and controlled and more communication going on both ways.

"What a horse he is. He was born to ride around here."

Held in the glorious setting of Burghley's historic park, Defender Burghley is one of only seven CCI5* competitions around the globe, ranking alongside Wimbledon and The Masters as a sporting "major", with the world's finest riders descending on Stamford for the iconic event.

It does not get any bigger than Defender Burghley but having ridden around its storied grounds for the third successive year, Thomas believes she has emerged from the experience all the wiser.

"Maybe not so much when in the zone but in hindsight I enjoyed it," she added. "It’s nice. I don’t feel overawed anymore. It’s a big thing coming here the first couple of times and I’m so lucky to have been back for a third time.

"I’m feeling more self assured."