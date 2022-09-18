Paddy Doyle.

It saw him carrying a 50lb backpack and finish in a time of 2 hr. 21 min. 02 sec.

The event is open to serving and ex-forces personnel including civilian endurance walkers/runners. Doyle had to walk up six hills along the course, which was a test in itself due to the 50lb pack.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I had to pace myself up each hill incline due to the weight I was carrying,” he said. “The support and atmosphere was great from the other walkers and armed forces personnel who were carrying lighter various weighted backpacks.

“I reached the finish, nine minutes within the cut off time I had set myself, then being awarded a medal from the Malverns deputy lord mayor made it all worthwhile.”