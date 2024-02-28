England Roses confirmed for charity netball tournament

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Working in partnership with England Netball, the tournament is being held in the top-class sports facilities at the University of Warwick’s Sports and Wellness Hub. This will be the fifth time the event has been held since its inception in 2017, raising over £138,000 to date and providing support for over 2,500 people living with cancer.

There are still a few places for netball teams to sign up via the charity website at https://lookgoodfeelbetter.co.uk/charity-netball-tournament/

Ama Agbeze will be MC and host for the day, keeping the atmosphere and energy pumping, with Millie and Ashleigh helping lead the tournament warm-up and sharing their professional tips and tricks to help ensure teams get the most out of their game day experience. Players and spectators will have a chance to chat with the professionals as well as grab a selfie or two with the sports stars. Fantastic prizes are up for grabs on the day, and players will each receive a generous goodie bag worth over £100 to take home.

Cancer support charity calls on netball teams to sign up

Ama Agbeze is an England netball international. She was captain when England won the gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. In 2019 she received an MBE for her services to netball. She was also a member of the England team that won the bronze medal at the 2006 Commonwealth Games.

Millie Sanders has previously represented England at U17 and U19 level, including tours to Oceania. After being part of the Manchester Thunder performance pathway for many years, Millie made her Netball Super League debut for the club in 2021. She has previously won national competitions for Premier League 1 side Tameside Netball Club. In 2022, Millie moved to Leeds Rhinos for the 2023 NSL season. Millie has been named in the Future Roses programme for the second time for 2023-24.

Ashleigh Dekker has worked her way up the ranks, earning her place in the Future Roses cohort for 2023-24. Ashleigh got her first call-up for an England tour to the recent FAST5 World Series which was held in New Zealand, where the squad earned a bronze medal. In the domestic league, Dekker has previously represented London Pulse for the last four seasons, helping the side get to this year’s Grand Final. For the 2024 season, Dekker looks to make the switch to Worcestershire-based side Severn Stars.

Headline sponsor, Collection Cosmetics, will have a major presence on the day, showcasing their popular products and offering participants in the tournament some amazing giveaways including a Collections-branded water bottle for every player on arrival.

Look Good Feel Better knows how challenging it can be to process a cancer diagnosis and manage the physical and emotional side effects of cancer treatment. The charity runs workshops face-to-face and classes virtually to support women, men, and young adults through this time. Services are free and open to anyone facing cancer, and the workshops are led by trained volunteers from the beauty industry to provide practical advice about changes to skin, eyebrows, eyelashes, hair, and nails during treatment, and body confidence.