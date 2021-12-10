Enigmas have table tennis league stranglehold

Sport news.

With five weeks of the new Leamington Table Tennis League season completed the front runners in the two-a-side League are beginning to emerge.

Nomads Enigmas appear to have a stranglehold in Division A with 20 points from five matches.

They beat third placed Free Church M 4-1 with a double from the unbeaten Paul Jamieson and a single from Malc Macfaralane.

The rapidly improving junior Deva Bakthisaran beat Macfarlane and also took Jamieson to five.

Enigmas won the doubles.

Rugby G are joint third with nine points from four matches but had a resounding 4-1 success over second placed Free Church L with Dave Cox winning two and Jack Kuomi one.

The pair took the doubles 11-9 in the fifth with Keith Knott taking the consolation.

There is also a very strong leader in Division B in the shape of Ashorne A.

They have accumulated 21 points from five matches, their latest victory being a 4-1 win over Free Church N.

Andy Coonan was in fine form notching his singles and dominating a very entertaining doubles.

Steve Handsley held off Arnav Mulay in a close four setter but lost in four to County Cadet Mia Chan.

Eathorpe E also look dangerous with 16 points from five matches.

Their latest win was a 5-0 whitewash of Rugby H courtesy of Ben James and Paras Tejani.

FISSC also have 16 from five and saw off Free Church O 4-1 through Henry Lu (two) and Mark Kingham plus the doubles.

Mark Endersby scored Church’s point.

Division C: Free Church P 5 Rugby I 0, Radford 4 Ashorne B 1, Eathorpe H.

Division D: Eathorpe D 3 Free Church Q 2, Free Church R 2 Ashorne C 3, Eathorpe G 3 Free Church S 2.

Division One: Free Church A 10 Rugby B 0, Oxhill 7 St Georges A 3, Wellesbourne 5 Free Church C 5, Colebridge A 7 Free Church B 3.

Division Two: Nomads Aces 7 Free Church E 3, Rugby C 6 St Georges C 4.