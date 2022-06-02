European bronze for Cleary's Lewis Williams and first England camp for Jaya Kalsi and Serena Mali

Serena Mali and Jaya Kalsi

With two hard-fought victories over Mateusz Bereznicki of Poland and Sadam Magomedov of Serbia, the Leamington boxer had a chance to improve his medal colour.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Cleary’s fighter was beaten by world number two Aziz Mouhidine in a close contest. The experienced Italian had the edge in the rounds.

Picking up a European Championships bronze medal in Yerevan wasn’t easy with Europe having the highest number of boxers in the world’s top ten. Lewis will now set his sights on the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in late July.