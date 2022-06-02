European bronze for Cleary's Lewis Williams and first England camp for Jaya Kalsi and Serena Mali

After three bouts at the European Championships in Armenia, Lewis Williams’ tournament came to an end - having earned a bronze medal.

Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 8:26 am
Serena Mali and Jaya Kalsi
With two hard-fought victories over Mateusz Bereznicki of Poland and Sadam Magomedov of Serbia, the Leamington boxer had a chance to improve his medal colour.

But the Cleary’s fighter was beaten by world number two Aziz Mouhidine in a close contest. The experienced Italian had the edge in the rounds.

Picking up a European Championships bronze medal in Yerevan wasn’t easy with Europe having the highest number of boxers in the world’s top ten. Lewis will now set his sights on the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in late July.

Cleary’s boxers Jaya Kalsi and Serena Mali will this weekend attend their first England camp. Both girls are highly thought of at Cleary’s and will be looking to impress the England coaches and earn a place on the squad.

England