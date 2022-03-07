Exciting afternoon at Thornfield's Comic Relief bowls gala

Gala winners 'Play it again S' Mick Wright, Gary Waite, Judy Waite and Pam Wright

Rugby Thornfield Indoors Bowls Clubs latest charity gala saw 12 teams competing to raise funds Comic Relief. An exciting afternoon saw the gala decided by shot difference.

After the first round of games “Nameless” led the way with 10 points, one ahead of “Colin's Chaps”, “Play It Again S”, “Rink Raiders” and “Avengers”. “Jack's Team” complete the list of teams that won their opening fixture. Heading into the break “Play It Again S” moved into top spot with “Ellie's Heroes” two points back in second place. Third place a further four shot back went to “Jack's Team”, joint fourth a point behind third was held by “Cov Allstars” and “Rink Raiders”.

With all games played both “Ellie's Heroes” and “Play It Again S” were tied on 27 points so it came down to shot difference, it was “Play It Again S” (Pam Wright, Judy Waite, Gary Waite and Mick Wright) that came out on top having a shot difference four more than “Ellie's Heroes” (Ellie Hodges, Ian Box, Tony Nisbett and Stuart Miles). Four points back in third place were “Jack's Team”, 20 points secured “Colin's Chaps” fourth place with fifth place going to “Avengers”.