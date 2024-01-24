Father and son claim double at Warwick Racecourse with Smiling Getaway and Ballycamus

Smiling Getaway clears the last in the Welcome Hills Vineyard Mares' Novices' Hurdle (Div 2)

Smiling Getaway proved too strong for odds-on favourite Break My Soul, a £290,000 purchase from Ireland, in the second division of the Welcombe Hills Vineyard Mares' Novices' Hurdle, following up her Ludlow win in style, and Ballycamus led into the home straight to see off all challengers in the racingtv.com/Freetrial Novices' Handicap Chase.

The most impressive performance of the afternoon, however, came in the very first race, the Hazelton Mountford Insurance Brokers Juvenile Hurdle over two miles. Shaking off a 7lb penalty for his win at Market Rasen, Givemefive followed up in some style, making all the running and jumping with precision to put 18 lengths between himself and favourite Orchestra.

This was trainer Harry Derham's first winner at Warwick and his 24th of the season so far with bookmakers Paddy Power quoting Givemefive at 25/1 for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Either Or comfortably landed the first division of the Welcombe Hills Vineyard Mares' Novices' Hurdle, in which Dan Skelton's odds-on favourite Lightening Mahler was a disappointing fourth, giving jockey Nico de Boinville his first winner since returning from injury the day before.

Skelton had better luck in the Watch Racing TV For Free For 31 Days Handicap Hurdle over three miles and a furlong when 11/8 favourite Seefin made most of the running to beat Feivel and record his third win in his last four starts.