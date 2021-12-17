Fencing bronze for oldest competitior - aged 74

Vivien Frith

Stretton under Fosse fencer Vivien Frith won a bronze medal at the recent veterans’ fencing championships in Manchester, when, despite being the oldest competitor in her 19-strong women’s sabre event at the age of 74, she finished equal third.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The format for these championships, which are open to all fencers over the age of 40, is two rounds of poules, in which groups of six fence each other, followed by direct elimination. This stage involves scoring 10 hits within 6 minutes with a 1-minute rest after 5 hits.