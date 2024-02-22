Fencing joy for Leamington pupils at British Youth Fencing Championships

Their outstanding performances have earned them the opportunity to represent West Midlands in the national finals scheduled for early May. This achievement marks a significant milestone in their fencing journey, solidifying their status as the West Midlands Fencing Champions and reflecting the dedication they've put into their sport.

“I guess I will just need to make the best of it. Going to competitions makes me understand where I am at and what I need to improve on,” Samantha says.“I enjoy fencing as it is fast and fun. It has also helped my resilience as if I lose a point or a bout I just have to think – that point is done, I can get the next point. I just have to deal with it and move on and that has helped me with other things such as school too,” Jemima says.