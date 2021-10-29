First ever medal double for Rugby & Northampton in Midlands Cross Country relays

R&N’s Dominic Jones, Haydn Arnall, Andrew Johnstone and William Gardner

Rugby & Northampton AC enjoyed unprecedented success at the Midland Cross Country relays as they won two medals for the the first time ever in their history.

The senior men’s team saw William Gardner (19.51) make a welcome to return to racing as he finished the first leg in 5th position. Andrew Johnstone (19. 29) on second leg brought the team into the bronze medal position.

Haydn Arnall (19.04) then scorched through the field to take lead - a position which Dominic Jones (19. 08) held to secure victory and be crowned Midlands Champions.

Encouragingly, a young B team also performed magnificently in 8th - with Finlay Ward (19.42) and Tom Tyler (19. 40) both flying around the 6km course.

Not to be outdone, the Masters team of Sam Tallet, Paul Birch, Damian Ciesielski and Chris Lamb battled to well-deserved bronze medal.