Fitzpatrick Boxing Club fighters Henry Faizey and Jessica Barry secure landmark wins

Henry Faizey and Jessica Barry both enjoyed big wins.

The Fitzpatricks Boxing Club fighter claimed a unanimous win over West Warwick’s Samir Mohamed.

The bout itself was a scrappy affair with the referee having to get involved several time due to holding from Mohamed, and with frustration Faizey being spoken to by the referee for wrestling off Mohamed ,

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

24 hrs later saw the professional debut of the club’s Jessica Barry, in what can only be described as a dream debut.

Jess’s first opponent in the paid ranks was to be in the shape of Christina Busicou, who was flown in from Spain to challenge Barry .

Busicou was a solid opponent who had previously boxed and gone the distance with former world champion Shannon Courtney.