Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Fitzpatricks boxer Davey Boswell closes the season in style

Fitzpatricks boxer Davey Boswell closed a very successful season for the Gudwara based club in the sunshine of Bablake fields during the annual Christ the king outdoor boxing show.
By Sports Reporter
Published 10th Jul 2023, 14:55 BST

The huge established and developing talent on display included Christ the Kings two national champions Huey Malone and Tommy ledwidge,

But the honour was given to Davey to close the show and he did so in style.

Pitched against Coventry University boxer Binod Pun, he got off to a blistering start to send his opponent reeling across the ring from a powerful left hook.

Most Popular
Davey Boswell won with a first round stoppage.Davey Boswell won with a first round stoppage.
Davey Boswell won with a first round stoppage.

It gave the referee no option than to give the university boxer a standing count.

Boswell was advised to pile on the pressure, but educated pressure, which he did giving his game opponent yet another standing count.

The brave Pun continued until such time he was caught by another concussive shot and the ref stepping in to call a halt to the bout in the first round.

Davey who has been at the club little over 12 months is a name to look out for in the 23/24 season said coach Gage Singh.

This season has been a transitional one for the club with the additions of the three professionals – Jessica Barry, Lewis Howells and Nick Leahy who is looming to make his debut around October.

It has also seen the club picK up the midland amateur light welterweight title with hot prospect Henry faizey, victory over Oxford and Cambridge universities, and Jessica being nominated by the British boxing board of control (Midlands) for top prospect and fight of the year .