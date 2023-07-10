Fitzpatricks boxer Davey Boswell closed a very successful season for the Gudwara based club in the sunshine of Bablake fields during the annual Christ the king outdoor boxing show.

The huge established and developing talent on display included Christ the Kings two national champions Huey Malone and Tommy ledwidge,

But the honour was given to Davey to close the show and he did so in style.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pitched against Coventry University boxer Binod Pun, he got off to a blistering start to send his opponent reeling across the ring from a powerful left hook.

Davey Boswell won with a first round stoppage.

It gave the referee no option than to give the university boxer a standing count.

Boswell was advised to pile on the pressure, but educated pressure, which he did giving his game opponent yet another standing count.

The brave Pun continued until such time he was caught by another concussive shot and the ref stepping in to call a halt to the bout in the first round.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Davey who has been at the club little over 12 months is a name to look out for in the 23/24 season said coach Gage Singh.

This season has been a transitional one for the club with the additions of the three professionals – Jessica Barry, Lewis Howells and Nick Leahy who is looming to make his debut around October.