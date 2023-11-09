Acocks Green was yet again the venue for the pre quarter-finals of the NABGC Championships which saw Fitzpatricks boxer Henry Faizey progress through to the next round of the competition.

Faizey’s challenge came in the form of East Midlands champion Mason Fury, of the Rough and Ready Boxing Club.

This bout was described as “not pretty” by Head coach Derek Fitzpatrick.

“This was an ugly encounter which saw the referee intervene several times and speak to both boxers.

Henry Faizey enjoys his success.

“This wasn’t a text book encounter for the purest, but a definite crowd pleaser, with vocal support on both sides.

“It was a case of winning ugly. We knew Mason was a very tough, durable opponent.