Register
BREAKING

Fitzpatricks boxer Henry Faizey progresses in NABGC Championships

Acocks Green was yet again the venue for the pre quarter-finals of the NABGC Championships which saw Fitzpatricks boxer Henry Faizey progress through to the next round of the competition.
By Sports Reporter
Published 6th Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 09:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Faizey’s challenge came in the form of East Midlands champion Mason Fury, of the Rough and Ready Boxing Club.

This bout was described as “not pretty” by Head coach Derek Fitzpatrick.

“This was an ugly encounter which saw the referee intervene several times and speak to both boxers.

Most Popular
Henry Faizey enjoys his success.Henry Faizey enjoys his success.
Henry Faizey enjoys his success.

“This wasn’t a text book encounter for the purest, but a definite crowd pleaser, with vocal support on both sides.

“It was a case of winning ugly. We knew Mason was a very tough, durable opponent.

“That may not be pleasing on the eye, but it is better to win ugly than lose pretty.”

Related topics:East Midlands