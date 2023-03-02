Fitzpatrick’s boxer Nick Leahy announces turn to the professional ranks

Fitzpatrick Boxing is proud to announce the turn over to professional boxing of the club’s former national champion and Haringey gold medal winner Nick Leahy.

Leahy says the time is now right, at the age of 25. after a very successful amateur career. He joins fellow club pro Jessica Barry, who is 2-0 as a professional for the gym.

Leahy has signed a management contract with highly respected manager Jon pegg. who has many of the midlands’ top professionals and former world champion Sam Eggington on his books.

He said: “I’m really happy to be making the turnover to pro boxing and being part of the exciting professional local scene.

“There is lots of hard work ahead, but I’m looking forward to every bit of it and seeing where this journey can take us.”

