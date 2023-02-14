Register
Fitzpatricks boxer Priya Virk secures victory Cambridge University's town v gown event

Fitzpatricks boxer Priya Virk went straight to the top of the class with a A star win at this year’s Cambridge University’s town v gown event.

By Sports Reporter
56 minutes ago

It was another first for boxer and club to take part in this prestigious event in its 126th year.

And Priya was faced with the challenge of facing the university team captain Imogin Stanford, not only Cambridge boxing captain, f but also an accomplished pentathlete for the hallowed halls of Cambridge.

The first round saw Stanford come out at a lightning pace, forcing Virk into action from the first bell. On the return to the corner Priya was told by coach Deep Liddar that the key to victory was to equal the work rate of Stanford and let her quality skills shine through. And this is the story of the next two rounds.

Fitzpatricks boxer Priya Virk got the better of Cambridge University boxer Imogin Stanford.

With Virk going on to catch the captain with continuous eye-catching shots securing the victory in a high energy contest.

