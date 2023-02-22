Fitzpatricks boxing gym’s boxers Davey Boswell and Mikey McTigue continued the gym's current run of good form at Willenhall Sports and Social Club Coventry.

Davey was first to face Alex Quinn of Kings ABC Cheltenham.

With the Fitzpatricks boxer coming away with a unanimous win in a keenly contested contest between both young boxers boxing for the first time as seniors with no head guards.

Then it was the turn of Mikey, who did not disappoint with a win over Ed Van de Kul.

The Fitzpatricks duo both came away with wins.

Coach Gage Singh said of both bouts: “We are proud of both lads tonight. Both bouts highlighted what’s working well and what needs working on.

“So to come away with two good wins and two good lessons is valuable.”

