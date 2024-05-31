Fitzpatrick's Boxing Gym have wrapped up their season.

Bedworth Ex-Servicemen’s Club was the final venue of the 2023/24 boxing season for Gurdwara-based Fitzpatrick’s Boxing Gym.

With Sam Stretton handed the responsibility of closing the season in style , and that he did .

Young Sam was faced with the challenge of Cian Mitchell from the Heart of England Boxing Club .

The first bell saw Mitchell come out with a frenzied attack on the Fitzpatricks lad.

However after an initial intense storm . Stretton unfazed settled into a very mature performance to settle and steady the ship after Intial storm .

The second round sore Sam settle into his stride and put on what was called a very mature performance by officials watching ringside .

This Season has been a fantastic one for the club which has seen the gym claim midlands titles , box at the Alexandra place , and box from working men’s clubs to world titles bills on Sky TV and European title bills on channel 5 TV.

Head coach Derek Fitzpatrick said of this great season: “Whatever the venue , whatever the platform each and every fight means as much to us . We have a great camaraderie at the gym, with amateurs and professionals all supporting each other , that backed up by hard work, great sponsors and supportive parents it’s a recipe for success.