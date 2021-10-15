Five Rugby & Northampton relay teams take on country's best

Rugby & Northampton AC entered an unprecedented five teams into the National Age Group Road Relays Championships, competing with determination and quality against the cream of UK runners.
The U13 girls team started Saturday’s proceedings with the team of Olivia McGhee, Claudia Terrell and Merryn Hutchins-Morant finishing in an impressive 24th position in the country.
The U15 girls team of Ava Rogerson, Sophie Hancock and Rebecca Eaton were 29th whilst the U15 boys (Nathan Lamb, Arthur Tilt and Dylan Mander) raced to 30th, with Nathan producing one of the fastest legs of the day.
The 17 boys (Dominic Evans, Ned Gilford and Jasper Cooper) finished in 41st whilst the U17 girls (Madeleine Jacks, Jemima Lambert and Poppy Edwards) finished in a superb 26th position, with Madeleine running one of the fastest legs of the day.