Five Rugby & Northampton relay teams take on country's best

Rugby & Northampton's Under 17s girls

Rugby & Northampton AC entered an unprecedented five teams into the National Age Group Road Relays Championships, competing with determination and quality against the cream of UK runners.

The U13 girls team started Saturday’s proceedings with the team of Olivia McGhee, Claudia Terrell and Merryn Hutchins-Morant finishing in an impressive 24th position in the country.

The U15 girls team of Ava Rogerson, Sophie Hancock and Rebecca Eaton were 29th whilst the U15 boys (Nathan Lamb, Arthur Tilt and Dylan Mander) raced to 30th, with Nathan producing one of the fastest legs of the day.

