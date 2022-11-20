Esther Lam, of Lillington Free Church Table Tennis Club travelled to Grantham last weekend to compete in the Cliffedale Chambers 4-star tournament.

Lillington Free Church Table Tennis Club's Esther Lam celebrates success.

She entered the Junior Girls band 2 event and defeated Chui Que Wong of Surrey in the quarter-final. In the semi-final Alyssa Nguyen was dispatched 3-0 which gave Esther a place in the Final where she faced Alisha Dutta of Middlesex.

In a close match Esther took the title in 5. Three other Lillington players entered the tournament, Rex Wong reaching the semi-final of the Under 15 Boys singles, Chris Ho qualifying for the knock-out stages of both the Junior Boys singles and the Junior Boys band 1 event and Mia Chan qualified for the knock-outs in the Under 15 Girls Band 1.

In Division 1 second placed St Georges B had to concede 3 points to Free Church C because they were a player light. With Owain Jones enjoying an excellent win over Jason Tustain, bottom of the table Church pocketed 4 valuable points.

Mark Jackson won his three, Tustain bagged two and the pair won the doubles. WCC Bats pipped WCC A 6-4 despite Chris Brewer posting a hat-trick for A. Taran Dhillon added one but Bats bounced back with braces from Nilton Green and Simon Griew, who also showed what a strong doubles partnership they are. Martin Hunter notched the crucial 6th point.

Free Church B lie 4th and crushed Wellesbourne 9-1. Chris Ho and Rex Wong held maximums and won the doubles. Harry Purewal beat Steve Cull and Alan Hewitt but lost to Gary Stewart.

The top clash in division 2 saw leaders Rugby B edge WCC Bears 6-4. Tomas Jacko starred for Rugby with three wins, Niall Herbert added two and Henry Mileham contributed one. Bears stayed in the fight with a double from Martyn Todd, one from Chris Hughes and the doubles. St Georges C had an exciting 6-4 win over Eathorpe A.