Galahad Quest is emphatic winner of the £40,000 Feldon Dunsmore Budbrooke Chase at Warwick Racecourse

Galahad Quest, trained in Devon by Jane Williams, was an emphatic winner of the £40,000 Feldon Dunsmore Budbrooke Chase, feature of Warwick’s packed Fiver Friday meeting.

Last year's winning trainer Venetia Williams saw her runner Enzo D'Airy hampered and fall at the very first fence as Numitor and Daryl Jacob, deputising for the injured James Bowen, took the field along at a good pace.

It all changed at the third-last fence where Sam Twiston-Davies sent Galahad Quest into the lead and the race was, effectively, all over from thereon as he went further and further away for a 7½ length success from Iron Bridge, who stayed on to snatch second place from Numitor.

There was confusion in the opening Join A Kim Bailey Racing Syndicate Handicap Hurdle (Conditionals/Amateurs) over three miles and two furlongs when a number of the runners appeared to go the wrong side of a rail down the back straight on the first circuit, prompting a lengthy stewards enquiry into the result.

Galahad Quest jumps the last in the Feldon Dunsmore Budbrooke Handicap Chase.

The grey Ailes D'Amour had passed the post first, ahead of Seymour Promise and On The Bandwagon, and was one of those who went to the inside of the rail. In the end, the stewards determined that, as there were no markers on the railing to denote the hurdle course, it was not an integral part of the racing line and horses could pass either side. As such, they allowed the result to stand.

There were no such problems in the following Oakham Racing Club EBF “National Hunt” Novices' Hurdle (Qualifier) as Pikar and Harry Skelton quickened into the lead approaching the final hurdle and came away from favourite Henri The Second for a clear-cut success.

The well-backed Panic Attack, on whom Harry Cobden was having his first ride for trainer David Pipe, took up the running at the halfway stage in the Charlie Wilson Memorial Mares' Handicap Chase, but had Credo for company as the runners turned for home. Credo and Rex Dingle gradually turned the screw, going clear up the home straight to make it a good afternoon for trainer Anthony Honeyball, who had earlier taken the first two races at Exeter.

Bells Of Stamford, backed from 4/1 to 7/2 with Paddy Power in the morning, led all the way in the Rubicon Racing Novices' Handicap Chase, although he had to see off a spirited challenge from Eros who closed over the last two fences, but made no more impact on the run to the line.

The closing Join Hot To Trot Racing EBF Mares' Open National Hunt Flat Race was divided into two and the first division produced an impressive performance by Baby Sage, who went past Charmian's Place with ease a furlong from home to win by 9 lengths.