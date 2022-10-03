Geronimo lands Colliers Reduce Business Rates Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (Class 3) at Warwick Racecourse

Getalead (left) leads Glimpse Of Gala and Coldstream over the last in the Ignite Incentives Handicap Hurdle

With outsider Presenting Dylan losing touch at the third-last fence, it was left to 129-rated hurdler Brief Times, making his chasing debut, to mount a challenge to the 4/6 favourite.

Hard as he tried over the final two fences, Brief Times could never get near enough and was still three and three-quarter lengths down at the line as Donald McCain's runner extended his winning run.

Worcester winner Call Me Tara found Girlofmydreams too good at Fontwell Park but, on 7lb better terms, reversed the form in the opening racingtv.com/free trial Mares’ “National Hunt” Novices’ Hurdle.

Girlofmydreams had taken up the running at halfway, but was always jumping to the right and was passed by Call Me Tara approaching the final hurdle who went clear of favourite Dollar Bae, with No No Tonic snatching third place from a weakening Girlofmydreams on the run-in.

Next up was the Olly Murphy Racing Maiden Hurdle over two miles and five furlongs which saw both Harry d’Alene and Itso Fury seeking their first win after being placed in all their starts so far.

With Irish point-to-point winner No Word a non-runner, just four faced the starter and it was Itso Fury, sent off the red-hot 2/5 favourite, who won the battle with Harry d’Alene, who finished runner-up for the third time.

The Ignite Incentives Handicap Hurdle over two miles and about five furlongs saw Monday’s Newton Abbot winner Getalead turn out again and punters took the hint as he became the fourth winning favourite in a row, leading at the final flight to beat bottom-weight Coldstream.

Dindin was a facile winner at the last meeting, but had been beaten at Southwell 48 hours earlier and found Somekindofstar too good for him in the Colliers Property Consultants Birmingham Handicap Chase.

Somekindofstar was making his stable debut for Charlie Longsdon and, in the hands of Jack Quinlan, was always holding Dindin to bring the winning run of favourites to an end.

Unusually, local trainer Dan Skelton didn’t have a runner at the last meeting and he had just one this time in the shape of Yvette Guilbert in the Start Your Racing TV Free Trial Now Mares’ Handicap Hurdle over two miles.

She looked to have a bit to find on her form so far and met some experienced rivals here, including Progressive, who turned the race into a bit of a stroll, making all the running to come home 16 lengths clear of Laura Bullion, with Yvette Guilbert only third.