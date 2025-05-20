Give bowls a try: Lillington Bowling Club is taking part once again in initiative to encourage more people to take part in the sport

By News Reporter
Published 20th May 2025, 10:03 BST
Lillington Bowling Club is taking part once again in this year's Bowls England initiative to try and encourage more people of all ages and abilities to take part in the sport.placeholder image
Lillington Bowling Club is taking part once again in this year's Bowls England initiative to try and encourage more people of all ages and abilities to take part in the sport.
Lillington Bowling Club is taking part once again in this year's Bowls England initiative to try and encourage more people of all ages and abilities to take part in the sport.

People can take part in a free event on Sunday May 25 (10am-4pm) - they need to bring flat soled footwear and contact the club in advance.

This year Bowls Big Weekend is working in partnership with Cancer Research UK and the club is running a Tombola to help raise funds.

Related topics:PeopleCancer Research UK
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice