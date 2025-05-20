Give bowls a try: Lillington Bowling Club is taking part once again in initiative to encourage more people to take part in the sport

Lillington Bowling Club is taking part once again in this year's Bowls England initiative to try and encourage more people of all ages and abilities to take part in the sport.

People can take part in a free event on Sunday May 25 (10am-4pm) - they need to bring flat soled footwear and contact the club in advance.

This year Bowls Big Weekend is working in partnership with Cancer Research UK and the club is running a Tombola to help raise funds.