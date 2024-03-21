Goal stars Rugby & East Warwicks cruise to county hockey championship glory

Rugby & East Warwickshire's Under-10s hockey players celebrate their county championship success

Rugby went into the finals in great form, having won all of their warm-up and friendly matches and confidence was high.

The winners and runners up in the county competition would qualify for the Midlands Regional Championships, which the highest level that U10s can compete at.

Rugby thought they had a tough group, with Edgbaston, Old Silhillians, Leamington, Hampton and Atherstone their competitors.

But they would go on to sweep aside all before them.

The first match against Edgbaston saw Max and Matthew slot home early on before Lewis added a brace to seal a 4-0 win.

Next up were Atherstone and some fantastic team play led to the goal of the tournament for Lewis. Matthew (3) and Max (2) added to the scoresheet, securing two wins out of two and a second emphatic win for Rugby, this time by 6-0.

Fierce rivals Old Silhillians were Rugby’s next opposition, with Rugby having pipped them 1-0 in the Regional Final two years ago.

It wasn’t that close on this occasion, as two goals in the first two minutes for Will set Rugby off to a great start. Ed and Eli added to the scoresheet before Matthew made it 5-0.

Rugby were now firmly in control at the top of their league, with goalkeeper Alfie not even having had to make a save.

The last two matches of the group stage finished in a similar fashion, with Rugby beating Hampton 4-0 (Matthew 2, Max, Lewis) and then beating Leamington by the same score (Matthew 2, Max 2).

A hugely impressive group stage for Rugby, with a 100 per cent win record and a goal difference of plus-21!!

That had earned them a place in the final and guaranteed them entry to the Regional Championships.

The task was not done yet though – a County Championship final to be played against Sutton Coldfield who had also gone unbeaten in the group stages.

The first 10 minutes was very tense with both teams pressing hard, with the back line for Rugby of Tommy and Thomas being pressured for the first time.

Alfie in goal also had to test his sharpness and was a safe pair of hands and feet when needed.

Just before half time a solo run and shot from Max gave Rugby a 1-0 lead.

Coach Gareth Unett clearly had some words of inspiration for the lads at half time, as Rugby came out with a real spring to their step after the break.

Max made it 2-0 early into the second half and then Ed popped up with a poacher's goal to make it 3-0, and suddenly Rugby were in control.

Sutton’s heads dropped and Rugby went for the jugular. Max sealed a hat-trick before Ed added another two – both assisted by Olly.