Gold and three silvers for Team MI Racing in British Masters time trials at Napton

Mick Ives' Team Jewson MI Racing had a good day at Napton, winning one title and three silver medals Picture by dh Photo

Not only did Team Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe-McCann cycling team organise the British Masters Cycle Racing National Time Trial Championships for the 17th time, they collected another national title and three silver places as well.

Since the Team’s formation in 1997, they have won 20 World Masters Championships, three European Championships and over 150 British Championships – a remarkable record.

On Sunday Ben Rooney from Nuneaton did the team proud, when he won his first National Championship, completing the tough 19 mile hilly course, based around Napton in south Warwickshire with a time of 47 mins 51 secs to win the 40-44 Age Category. Ben joined the team in January this year.

Silver medals were won by Diana Egerton-Warburton 2nd on Standard, but fastest overall in the Ladies competition with 51-33, Rob O'Conner 2nd with 48-44 in the 60-64 Category and Simon Law 2nd with 45-56 in the 55-59 Category.

Other times were recorded by Malc Moore 54-25 and Steve Dunton 52-58 in 65-69 age cat. Peter Busby 50-34 in 60-64 section, Andy Oliver-51-06 and Andy Jackson 48-49 in 50-54 section.

Event Organiser Mark Wise was unable to ride due to feeling ill.

The event was Sponsored by Jewson and attracted riders from all over the UK.

The Team’s next promotion will be on Sunday, June 19, a 2 Stage Road Race for Riders 60 years and over and already over 80 riders from all over the UK have entered.

Elsewhere Samantha Anderson returned to triathlon after an eight-year break from the sport to get married and start a family. Sam competed in the triathlon at Weston Park near Telford, Shropshire.

She was fastest on the Swim, 2nd on the Bike and 8th on the final Run to finish 2nd overall in her age category. The event was part of her preparation for the European Aquabike Championships in Portugal in September

On Saturday Super Veteran 76-year-old Mick Allen notched up yet another victory, this time in the Eastern Counties Cycling Championships near Cambridge. Mick clocked 58 mins 41 secs for the 25 mile race, to win the 70 Plus section with ease.

During the week team members were very busy competing in local time trials. In the Hinckley Evening 10 mile Simon Law was fastest with 22-mins 08 secs, Mark Wise 2nd with 22-39.