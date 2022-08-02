Gold medal joy for Leamington Spa Amateur Swimming Club at British Summer Championships

Teia Hendley (left) Annabel Crees (right) with their medals.

This year, Leamington sent a record number of swimmers – with nine qualifying for individual swims. A further four swimmers were part of relay teams.

Teia Hendley (15) started the week with a bang claiming the club’s first-ever medal. Going into the final of the 50m breaststroke in 3rd position; a brilliant swim got her silver in a personal best time. Then, in a well-timed race – in which she came from 5th at 50m – Annabel Crees claimed gold, and with it title of British Champion for 100m backstroke (15 years).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nine individual swimmers – Oliva Bates, Annabel Crees, Joshua Golsby-Taylor, Teia Hendley, Jason Herbert, Abigail Jolley, Louis McAuliffe, Andre Onyekwe and Charlie Rounce – swam 27 individual swims between them. They swam 18 PB times, made nine finals, and set an impressive 13 club records.

The club also sent four relay teams; Myles Harris, Poppy Miners, Zoe Sayers and George Smith joined teammates as part of the relay events.

Graham Nash, Head Coach said: “I am so proud of all the swimmers who really showed they compete against the best in the country – with Annabel and Teia picking up well-deserved medals.

"Particularly pleasing was the number of personal bests, with most swimmers stepping up and going faster in finals, as well as the number of club records achieved.”

Karen Mee, Chairperson said: “To not only send a record number of swimmers but to come away with our first ever medals is a massive achievement for a club of our size and a great credit to the swimmers for all their hard work and dedication.