Gold medalist joins charity netball tournament, raising over £32,000

National cancer support charity Look Good Feel Better teamed up with England Netball to host its Annual Charity Netball Tournament at the University of Warwick, raising over £32,000 for people undergoing treatment for cancer.

The event brought together over 240 netball players to participate in an action-packed day of matches. The tournament was held over three courts at the University of Warwick’s Sports & Wellness Hub and saw 26 teams competing across three different divisions; social, competitive and mixed gender.

Former England Netball captain and Commonwealth Games 2018 gold medallist Ama Agbeze hosted the tournament along with Future Roses Ash Dekker and Millie Sanders. The three players provided coaching expertise, enthusiasm, and encouragement throughout the day, even including a few appearances on court to help the competing teams.

Runcorn Falcons Team with Ama Agbeze & Ash Dekker

Ash Dekker from England Netball said: “It was a privilege to be part of raising money for Look Good Feel Better who have supported so many men and women in their cancer journeys. I loved how competitive the tournament was and there was some great netball on show. It was also evident how passionate the players were about contributing to a life changing cause. I couldn’t be happier with the total raised, it’s a real testament to a successful and thoroughly enjoyable day.”

Mark Hyndman, Director of Sports and Active Lifestyles at Warwick Sport added: “We were delighted to collaborate with Look Good Feel Better and England Netball to host their Annual Charity Netball Tournament, raising funds for a vital cause. At Warwick Sport, we are committed to empowering people and bringing communities together by encouraging active lifestyles, sporting competition and enjoyment from the social interactions that physical activity can often enable. This event was a great example of how sport changes lives.”

Look Good Feel Better has been helping cancer patients for 30 years. The charity runs face-to-face workshops, and virtual classes to support women, men, and young adults manage the physical and emotional side effects of cancer treatment. Services are free and open to anyone facing cancer, and the workshops are led by trained volunteers from the beauty industry to provide practical advice about changes to skin, eyebrows, eyelashes, hair, and nails during treatment, and body confidence.

Lizzie Cooper, Look Good Feel Better’s Senior Fundraising Manager, said: “The charity netball tournament was a huge success in bringing together netball enthusiasts from all over the UK to compete, have a great day and meet with professional athletes.

Ama Agbeze playing on court

“This year marks our charity’s 30th anniversary and we have supported over 200,000 individuals over this time. Our services are needed now more than ever before with an estimated three million people living with cancer in the UK.