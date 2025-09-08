‘Gold seems to be my colour at the minute’: Rugby's sporting superstar Kimberley Woods wins two more gold medals at World Cup Final

Kimberley Woods in action. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images).

Rugby's sporting superstar Kimberley Woods continues to shine after winning two gold medals at the Canoe Slalom World Cup Final in Augsburg.

She had won kayak gold on Friday September 5 and followed it up in style in the canoe event 24 hours later to cap an unforgettable end to the season.

Woods, a two-time Olympic bronze medallist in Paris last summer, toppled Brazil's Ana Satila and French paddler Doriane Delassus to make it back-to-back wins in Germany.

“Gold seems to be my colour at the minute – so I'm feeling pretty confident," Kimberley told Paddle UK.

“My arms are pretty knackered – I'm going to absolutely crash out tonight.

“My first two runs today were pretty tough, so I'm just happy I was able to put together a good run in the final.

“I wasn't really expecting to win, but my line was really good. It's really tough to keep putting the runs down, because each one is about two minutes.

“Every win builds your confidence.”

The Rugby star celebrated her 30th birthday on Monday and despite her two triumphs taking their toll, insists age is just a number after a memorable weekend on the continent."

“It's my last race as a 29-year-old, but I've still got it in my so-called old age! I'm pretty buzzed with that," she said.

It has been an amazing few days for Kimberley after she won gold in the women's kayak title at the Slalom World Cup in Tacen, Slovenia at the end of August.

Kimberley secured the gold medal with a time of 79.69 seconds, making her one of only two female athletes to complete the course in under 80 seconds.