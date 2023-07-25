Vivien Frith, 76, only took up the sport 17 years ago but won gold at the European Veterans Fencing Championships in France.

She is now the over-70s Sabre European Champion and was also named European Veteran Fencer of the Year in the same category.

The retired account manager - who lives in Houlton but fences for Stratford-based Shakespeare Swords - is no stranger to winning at this level though, having won gold at every European veterans championships since 2017.

The smile of success... Vivien Frith

This is also the third consecutive year she has been named European Veteran Fencer of the Year.

She said: “I am so happy to have come away having successfully defended my title again.

“And to get fencer of the year again was just the icing on the cake.

“It definitely gets tougher each year with amazing fencers from across Europe, many of them who have fenced most of their lives at very high levels coming into this category, but training with the incredible team at Shakespeare Swords, with fencers of all ages from primary school up, keeps me at the top of my game.”

Vivien Frith, left, on her way to victory.

The mother to four and grandmother to eight, added: “I had always wanted to fence but did not have the time until my children had grown up.

“But once I started I could not stop and have been part of the GBR squad since 2009.

“It really is an amazing sport that not only keeps me fit but affords me the opportunity to travel the world and meet some incredible people.”

In the last few months she has also won golds at the Guildford Veterans International, the Home Nations Veterans Championships and at the British Veterans Championships.

She has now qualified for the World Veterans championships in America later this year.

Swords head coach, Chris Buxton, said: “We pride ourselves in producing some of the best fencers in the UK who go on to represent their country at the highest level.