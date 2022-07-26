Great Britain's female archers secure three medals at the 2022 World Cup stage 4 in Medellin

From left to right: Ella Gibson takes gold in Medellin, Compound Women’s Team win silver, Recurve Women’s Team win silver.

22-year-old Ella Gibson, from Gloucestershire, won gold in the Compound Women’s Individual matches, adding another medal to her 2022 competition success and making her the first Hyundai Archery World Cup triple-stage winner since 2016.

Ella Gibson, Liz Foster and Isabelle Carpenter won silver in the Compound Women’s Team events.

Bryony Pitman, Penny Healey and Jaspreet Sagoo took silver in the Recurve Women’s Team events, adding to the successful year GB’s archers have had to date.

Ella Gibson wins gold in Medellin after taking number one spot in World Rankings

Having beaten Sara Lopez, then world number one, at the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, USA, Gibson took the number one spot in the World Rankings in the Women’s Compound category earlier this month. Prior to the competition in the USA, Gibson ranked as number two, just 3.5 points behind Columbia’s Lopez.

Competing against each other for the first time since the 2022 World Games, Gibson and Lopez took to the field to shoot against each other in the Semi Final. Following a very close round, Gibson won with 148 to Lopez’s 146, securing herself a place in the gold medal match.

Gibson went on to compete against Mexico’s Dafne Quintero in the final on Saturday, winning with a score of 147 and securing yet another 2022 gold for herself and Great Britain.

On her latest medal win, Gibson said, “I feel amazing. I mean, I knew it was going to be some really hard matches. Having a semifinal against Sara was definitely an anxious, hard one, but I'm really happy with how I shot."

Silver for the Women’s Compound Team

Great Britain’s Isabelle Carpenter, Ella Gibson and Liz Foster beat the Republic of Korea in the Semi Final, in a close match that saw scores of 233 and 232, securing their spot in the final.

GB’s Women’s Recurve Team take Silver