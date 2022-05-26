Great challenges for Cleary's boxers in home show

Max McCracken on his way to a unanimous decision in Cleary's home show

They all asked for a challenge and a challenge they got.

First up was Max McCracken, who took on Stan Warhurst (Rectory ABC) in what was a very good contest.

Both boys showed some great skills but McCracken was first to the jab and last out on the exchange to win by unanimous decision.

Joe Bourne

Reni Bulyka really had a test giving away age, weight, and experience. Gloveworks boxer Jafar Nouali got the nod on a close split decision, but Reni should take confidence from the bout.

Matty Walley took on Finchley’s Ehasan Nasir and used his range throughout the contest.

Crowd pleaser Michael Gennaro ask for a rematch against Hereford Charlie Waybourne who had previously beaten him and is the only blemish on his record.

In what was the fight of the night, the second round was over before it was started, with a right hand from Gennaro sending Waybourne to the floor.

Gary Mandizha

Gary Mandizha, unbeaten this season in his first three minutes round, took on the more experienced Zayn Khan (Stonebridge) in a high quality contest. Khan got the nod but Gary showed he’s ready for this level.

Final bout of the night saw Big Joe Bourne super heavyweight against the bigger Calvin Bailey (Gladiators ABC).

Unbeaten Joe, who has yet to finish a contest, won by unanimous decision but learnt a valuable lesson.

Big thanks to Chairman Ady Bush and family who work so hard putting these fantastic shows on and giving Cleary’s boxers the chance to box locally and pickup much needed experience.

Matty Walley

Aman Kumar has entered the Haringey Box Cup in June, Europe’s largest boxing cup.

The last boxer from Clearys to contest it was Lewis Williams, who picked up the boxer of the tournament and later became a part of the GB team.