Great club debut for Fitzpatricks boxer Henry Faizy after poor opening round

Henry Faizy with coaches Gage Singh and Marius Mikutzu

Henry came to the club from Hall Green ABC with a impressive CV, but there was to be no easy introduction with his first opponent the highly rated Jordan Spenser from Bulkington ABC.

Neither lad disappointed the noisy crowd at the Newdigate Colliery club.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the first round Spenser came out fast and hard, with clear intention to take the opening round, with the Fitzpatricks lad also hampered by a point deduction.

On his return Henry was advised to go out in the next round and box rather than just fight. And he did so, making the necessary adjustments to take back the second round.

This left it in the balance going into the third, but this is where the better fitness of Henry helped him to turn a poor start into a unanimous win.

"This was a great bout between two quality young boxers,” said coach Raffael Martins.

“And in those three rounds we learned more about Henry than we would in three months in the gym – and we liked what we learned.”

The club was also bolstered this weekend with coach Deep Liddar going to Cardiff to secure his professional trainers license from the British Boxing Board of Control, another massive plus for the club.