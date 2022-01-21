Great runs by Rugby & Northampton athletes in cross country leagues

Rugby & Northampton's Will Gardner (394) just ahead of debutant Andrew Johnstone (400) in the Birmingham League race

Rugby & Northampton AC Men’s team were in action at Warley Woods, Birmingham in the third round of the Birmingham & District Cross Country League Division 1, by Terry Egan.

They went into the race lying in ninth spot in the league and over a six-mile course they were once again led home by the newly crowned Northants champion Haydn Arnall who finished in 14th place with a time of 30 mins 14 secs, which puts him seventh overall in the individual competition with one race remaining.

William Gardner won bronze at the County Championships and he produced another good run to claim 29th spot in 30:53 with Jack Bond 30 seconds behind in 41st.

Making his league debut for the club was 23-year- old Andrew Johnstone and he crossed the line in an excellent 44th place on 31:28 with veteran Lewis Cherry running a best ever 108th in 33:40 to make the scoring six for the first time and Stephen Marks completing the team in 114th spot (33:52).

R&N’s seventh place on the day also moved them up to seventh overall.

Completing the course for the B team were Adrian Kaczmarek (167th in 35:47), Duncan Birtwistle (171st in 36:03) and Vince Carroll (187th in 36:51).

The third race in the Midland Women’s Cross Country League Division 2 was held in Droitwich over 6k and making her league debut for Rugby & Northampton was Alice Darke who placed 13th in a time of 29:24 to lead home the team, which finished third.

Veteran Lorna Hession came next in 21st spot on 30:23 and Sophia Hill was the third U20 athlete with 31:00 for 24th overall.

Sophie Wilkinson-Hargate completed the quartet and also helped the Masters team to 4th place.

The club are now fourth overall and with three teams going up they will be pushing for promotion in the fourth and final race.

Alison Cobb was next across the line for the veterans in 39th place clocking atime of 32:15 and also finishing to show the club’s strength in depth were: