Great turnout as Rugby Triathlon Club's Daventry Triathlon attracts 180 individual competitors

Triathletes tackle the 400m swim at Daventry Leisure Centre

Organised by Rugby Triathlon Club, the Daventry Triathlon on September 12 attracted 180 individual competitors, 113 male and 67 female, with 75 volunteers helping to run the event, mostly from the host club.

Over a quarter of competitors were taking part for the first time and as event prides itself on being inclusive and friendly, it's particularly popular with beginners.

Sponsored by Viridian Nutrition, the event involved 400m pool-based sprint race starts in the Daventry Leisure Centre, offers a great 20km cycle section through the local Northamptonshire countryside and a scenic 5km run around Daventry Country Park.

The male winner was Rhys James with a time of 1:02:24 and the female winner - Amanda Harris of Nuneaton Triathlon Club with a time of 1:14:29.

Their prize was a bike fitting at Leisure Lakes.

There were also ten relay teams taking part - the winning team was Spin & Dash Splish Splash with a time of 1:08:54.

The Viridian Gold Team award went to Nuneaton Triathlon Club (the club with the three fastest entrants). A special mention to Nuneaton Triathlon Club who had 28 of their members taking part!

Winner Amanda Harris with Tom Welch of Viridian Nutrition

There were medals for all competitors, plus awards for overall winners and age group winners.

Local businesses Leisure Lakes bikes were there offering last minute bike repairs and service and LMC Physiotherapy were there offering post-race sports massage.

Winner Rhys James with Tom Welch of Viridian Nutrition