Great turnout in Rugby Primary Schools Cross Country Championships heats

All three heat races of the Rugby Primary Schools Cross Country Championships have now taken place, at Binley Woods Primary, Lawrence Sheriff’s Hart Field and The Revel. A team of 20 young runners will now be selected to represent Eastern Warwickshire in the Warwickshire finals.

Record numbers of children have been taking part, with around 200 for each event, an amazing turnout despite the negative effect Covid has had on competitive sport and is down to the fantastic support from schools, parents, Onside Coaching, Rugby & Northampton Athletics Club and Gwil Price, who has set up every course.