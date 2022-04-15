Great year for Leamington's swimming club at British Championships

(Front from left) Maddison Nuttall, Annabel Crees, Teia Hendley. (Back) Louis McAuliffe, Joshua Golsby-Taylor, Jason Herbert

Annabel Crees, 14, Joshua Golsby-Taylor, 17, Teia Hendley,14, Jason Herbert, 17, Louis McAuliffe, 17 and Maddison Nuttall, 17 achieved difficult qualification times to compete against top swimmers from across the UK – including Olympic stars like Adam Peaty and Freya Anderson – at one of the main events in British Swimming’s calendar.

Also representing LSASC was George Smith, 17 who trains at Ellesmere College but competes under his home club of Leamington.

The Leamington swimmers were highly competitive against the best of British swimming talent, gaining numerous personal bests and setting nine new club records.

George Smith qualified for four finals as well as gaining consideration times in the 400m Individual Medley and 200m breaststroke for the European Junior Championships.

In addition, Leamington member Abby Jolley, who was competing for Leeds University, won the 50m backstroke Priority Paris Final.

Leamington’s junior swimmers (aged 9-12) have also been competing in the first round of the Nuneaton and District Junior Swimming League – coming up against Boldmere, Solihull, Redditch and Litchfield.

This is the first time in two years that the competition has been run face-to-face – meaning for many of these swimmers this was the first time they have raced in a league gala.

Defying any nerves or lack of race experience, the swimmers demonstrated all the skills they had learnt in training with a fantastic win in the first round.

They are now looking forward to next month’s second round.

Head Coach Graham Nash said: “Covid has been incredibly challenging for all our swimmers with so much lost training and opportunities to compete.

"In recent years, the club has been successful in the Junior League competition, and I am thrilled that our young swimmers have continued this despite the disruption”.

“At this year’s British Championships, we had the largest number of swimmers ever in the club’s history.