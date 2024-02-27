Olly Hannon-Dalby has signed a new Warwickshire deal.

The Yorkshireman – who recently surpassed 500 career wickets – has agreed a 12-month bolt-on to his current deal will take him to end of the 2025 season.

It comes on the back of successive standout summers for the 6ft 8ins seamer who’s been the Club’s leading red ball wicket taker in each of the last two seasons.

His haul of 54 County Championship wickets in 2023 made him Division One’s fourth top bowler, while he topped the Metro Bank One Day Cup wickets table with 24 at an average of just 13.20.

But Hannon-Dalby said he’d gladly swap some of those wickets for trophies as he eyes more silverware with the Bears.

“I’m loving my cricket at the moment,” added the 34-year-old, “and I think that’s clear to see from the wickets I’ve taken in the last two years. I’m proud to have taken 50-plus wickets in back-to-back seasons.

“I’d exchange a lot of wickets for trophies, though, if I’m honest. Whether it’s me, Rushy, Pasty (Liam Norwell), Barney, Milo, or Hassan taking the wickets, I don’t mind. If it’s leading to wins and leading to trophies that’s the main thing.

“When you throw Woakesy into the mix, plus Richard Gleeson and George Garton in the Blast, it’s as strong a bowling line-up here as I can remember.

“We’ve lots of different styles, lots of bases covered, and if we can all stay fit that’s one formidable bowling attack for this season and more to come.”