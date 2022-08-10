Home Guard beat Warwickshire County Council but are beaten by Three Spires

The Guard had two winning rinks, the highest was Captain Fred Sawyer aided by Glen Stanford who were 10-5 up at half way and, with no second half rally by the County Council, they won 21-13.
Alan Rawlinson, Colin Chamberlain and Keith Lewis were 9-8 up at half distance, the Guard maintained their lead in the second half with a final score of 15-12.
Les Woodfield, supported by Pete Warren and Shaun Adams completed the first nine two shots up, but a second half rally by the Council resulted in a 15-15 draw. Mike Harrison, John McDermott and Pete Larkin, who were all square at nine ends succumbed, to a 21-16 defeat.
Home Guard’s winning streak ended with a visit to Three Spires in Coventry in a 5 rink triples match that ended 63-88.
The Guard had one winning rink, Brian Smith aided by Keith Lewis and John McDermott who were 14-3 up at half way but with a second half rally by Three Spires the final score ran out 20-14 down.
Captain Fred Sawyer assisted by C Harris and Glen Stanford were unlucky in a very close match which they ended a single shot down.
Pete Larkin with Colin Chamberlain and Pete Warren were up by a single shot at 9 ends, but a strong rally by Three Spires resulted in a 20-12 defeat.
Alan Rawlinson went down 16-7 and Les Woodfield succumbed to a 23-10 loss.