If you want value for money then Warwick Racecourse is the place to be

Warwick is one of three jump meetings around the country on Thursday and racegoers will get good value for money as the course stages an eight-race card, with the highlight being the Class 3 Alan Purvis 60th Birthday Celebration Handicap Chase over two miles.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th Mar 2023, 14:34 BST

Top-weight Lac De Constance has been disappointing since winning at Kempton Park last November, but does take a drop in class here after running in a hot Class 1 race at Sandown Park last time out. At the bottom of the handicap is hat-trick seeking Grandeur D'Ame, who has to overcome an 8lb rise in the weights for his most recent win at Stratford earlier this month, but may still be improving.

It all kicks off at 1.50pm with the Join Racing TV Now Maiden Hurdle over two miles and five furlongs in which Carrarea and Gaelic Park have shown the best form so far and this is followed by the Watch On Racing TV Novices' Handicap Chase which could provide Walk In The Wild an opportunity to get back on track after a poor run last time when he was pulled up.

A winner at the last meeting, Glance From Clover looks to follow up in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Novices' Handicap Hurdle over three and a quarter miles, but the consistent Blade Runner, winner of three of his last four races over fences, is an interesting candidate reverting to hurdles here.

Two miles is the trip for the Happy 80h Birthday Robert Elsmore Handicap Hurdle and this looks a good opportunity for Sandown Park winner Mayhem Mya to follow up before Zamparelli, pulled up behind the progressive Viroflay over three miles in a point-to-point last time, could bounce back in the Air Wedding Open Hunters' Chase over this shorter trip.

The concluding Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing "Newcomers" National Hunt Flat Race has been divided and, with all the runners making their racecourse debuts, the betting market will provide a good guide with Dan Skelton's Elle Est Beau a possibility in the first division.

