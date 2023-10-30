Register
Impressive victories for Fitzpatricks boxers Parghat Singh and Henry Faizey

The Halloween weekend prove to have more treats than tricks for Fitzpatrick boxers Parghat Singh and Henry Faizey.
By Sports Reporter
Published 30th Oct 2023, 07:46 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 08:19 GMT
Saturday night saw Singh face Braunstone golden gloves boxer Jack Sharp on their home show.

The styles gelled well in what was to prove to be a classy bout, with both boxers showing off their impressive skill sets .

But over the 3 rounds it was Parghat’s workrate that was the deciding factor.

Parghat Singh with Hamri.Parghat Singh with Hamri.
“This was a classy match up and both lads earned and gave respect after the bout,” said coach Harmi Singh.

Then Sunday it was over to Henry Faizey and Acocks Green for the midlands NABGC (national association of boys and girls clubs) final against Dean Doe, of Droitwich.

This was to be an absolute barnstormer of a bout, which saw Doe come out with a statement of intent, landing flush on Henry’s chin in the opening 15 seconds..

Doe was known to be a classy back foot boxer with slick skills. And it was a case of negating that for Faizey, constantly pressing his opponent.

This pressure was enough to secure Henry another Midlands title.

Henry now goes on as Midland champion to face the East Midlands champion next week.