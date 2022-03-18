It's 708 fitness challenges now for Paddy Doyle

It was tough going for Paddy Doyle who reached his 708th career physical fitness challenge over Rowington village footpaths and the Grand Union Canal tow path.
Finishing in a time of 1 hr 34 min 08 sec , covering a distance of 22.5km on a chrome frame mountain bike carrying a 28lb back pack.
"The low technical route was hard going as I was getting over two torn calf muscles plus this time the rules stipulated that I had to lift the mountain bike over all gates and obstacles," he said. "However I feel very strong and cannot wait until my next challenge."