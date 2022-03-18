It's 708 fitness challenges now for Paddy Doyle

Latest venture takes him over Rowington village footpaths and Gran Union Canal tow path

By Zoe Ashton
Friday, 18th March 2022, 5:32 am
It was tough going for Paddy Doyle who reached his 708th career physical fitness challenge over Rowington village footpaths and the Grand Union Canal tow path.

Finishing in a time of 1 hr 34 min 08 sec , covering a distance of 22.5km on a chrome frame mountain bike carrying a 28lb back pack.

"The low technical route was hard going as I was getting over two torn calf muscles plus this time the rules stipulated that I had to lift the mountain bike over all gates and obstacles," he said. "However I feel very strong and cannot wait until my next challenge."

Paddy Doyle on the way to achieving his 708th endurance feat
Paddy Doyle