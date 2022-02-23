It's Fiver Friday for families at Warwick races - £5 entry, U18s free and lots of entertainment

The parade ring in the sunshine

WARWICK PREVIEW FRIDAY 25TH FEBRUARY 2022

It's Fiver Friday at Warwick on Friday, with the £30,000 Feldon Dunsmore Budbrooke Handicap Chase over two and a half miles topping the six-race card, writes David Hucker.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Espoir De Guye was beaten in this race by a 25-1 outsider last year and runs off a 2lb lower rating this time. He hasn't seen a racecourse since and is lightly raced, having only had 12 runs in his career, but trainer Venetia Williams is adept at bringing horses back after a long lay-off and he looks the one to be on.

Warwick race course

The racing action gets underway at 1.20pm with the racingtv.com “Hands and Heels” Handicap Hurdle for conditional jockeys and amateur riders over three and a quarter miles. Manintheshadows appreciated a return to hurdling last time and could defy a 6lb rise in the weights.

Next up is the oldgoldracing.com- Own Part Of The Action Novices' Handicap Chase in which Ambion Hill, an early faller when favourite at Exeter, could come out on top.

Dan Skelton has chosen Signal Point from his two entries in the British Stallion Studs EBF “National Hunt” Novices' Hurdle but, even in receipt of 7lbs, she may not be able to cope with wide-margin Chepstow winner Everything'Sontick.

The Find An RSA Syndicate At racehorsesyndicates.org Mares' Handicap Chase over three miles attracted just three runners last year, but will be a more competitive affair this time with six lining up and Eleanor Bob could defy another hike in the weights to land a hat-trick and set up a double on the day for trainer Venetia Williams and jockey Charlie Deutsch.

The British Stallion Studs EBF Mares' Open National Hunt Flat Race brings the racing to a close and, with little form to go on, Lutinebella, second in a big field in a similar race here in November, should give backers a run for their money.