ITV Racing covering exciting card on one of Warwick's biggest racedays of year

Saturday will be one of Warwick's biggest racedays of the year

It's Agetur Classic Chase Day on Saturday, one of Warwick' s biggest racedays of the year, and ITV Racing will be there to cover an exciting card that includes three graded races, writes David Hucker.

Highlight of the day is the £100,000 Grade 3 Agetur UK Ltd Classic Handicap Chase, a recognised stepping stone for the Randox Health Grand National. Last year saw a thrilling finish between Notachance and the grey Achille and trainer Alan King has been aiming the winner at the race again.

However, it may pay to look further down the handicap to an up-and-coming horse and one who fits the bill is Gericault Roque, still to win over fences, but who ran well when runner-up to Saint Palais in Newbury's Mandarin Chase last month.

With the Cheltenham Festival only two months away, there will be plenty of interest in the Grade 2 Ballymore Leamington Novices’ Hurdle over two miles and five furlongs. Gelino Bello has an alternative engagement at Kempton Park and Surrey Quest steps up in class after two novice hurdle wins, so this could go to Alcester trainer Dan Skelton's Elle Est Belle who took on the classy Jonbon at Newbury last time.

The winner of the Grade 2 Wigley Group Hampton Novices’ Chase will be eligible for a £25,000 bonus if they go on to win one of three novice chases at the Cheltenham Festival. With a prize fund of £55,000, the race has, not surprisingly, attracted a quality entry headed by the 151-rated Threeunderthrufive, winner of three of his four chases to date.

Skelton has two of the eight entries in the Class 2 Alder Demain & Akers PMS Oxford Edward Courage Cup Handicap Chase. Last year's winner Sky Pirate would have to give 20lbs and upwards to his rivals, the best of which could be another course winner Brave Seasca, who is chasing a hat-trick.

Another race to take note of is the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle, in which the first six home will qualify for the final at the Cheltenham Festival. Irish horses dominate the entries with trainer Gordon Elliott having nine, including the 2020 Final winner Sire Du Berlais, and Ronan McNally two.