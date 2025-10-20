Jack, the lad that tamed Ledbury!

Counties 1 Midlands West (South) served up a cracker of a game of rugby football, where visiting Leamington, won at the death, courtesy of a majestic try from Jack Tripp-Smith, beating hosts, Ledbury, 38 - 33. The match was a credit to both sets of Coaches and playing squads, who produced a quite brilliant spectacle of rugby, in front of a big, boisterous, Ledbury crowd.

The home side had one league win to their name, going into this match, however, they had picked up bonus points in all of the games played. A testament to their strengths. This point of fact became more evident throughout the afternoon, as they produced a defiant display, in front of the sizeable home support.

Ledbury took the lead on 7 minutes with a penalty and having then undergone a period of intense defensive work, increased it with a fine try, following a race on the far side wing. Leamington, who despite being behind, had been playing with confidence, responded with a try from winger, Kofi Miller. The visitors won possession at a scrum in front of the Clubhouse and worked the ball across field, through Freddie Spencer and Chris John. The latter found Miller with a well-timed pass, and the fleet-footed winger forced his way through for a score in the corner.

From the restart, Leamington Second Row, Charlie Wiggin, secured possession, despite pressure from the Ledbury attack, allowing Chris John to find touch with a long clearance kick. Leamington won the ball at the lineout and Spencer put in a charge towards the home defensive lines. Keeping possession, Leamington worked the ball across the pitch then recycled it towards the opposite flank, with Spencer, once again, taking on the Ledbury defence, before unleashing Miller, who raced in for his second try in quick succession.

Leamington winger, Jim Reed, leaving a trail of destruction in his path, at Ledbury. Photograph by Ken Pinfold.

Ledbury restored their lead with a penalty, before falling to some more gallant work from the Leamington attack. Winning the ball at a scrum on the nearside, Charlie Wiggin and Gareth Shuttleworth made an initial break and as play moved in field, Leamington winger, Jim Reed, took possession of the ball and a couple of Ledbury defenders and raced through for a spectacular try. Jack Tripp-Smith, who had narrowly missed two earlier attempts, added the extras.

The game was being played at an intense pace and on halftime, the hosts won a penalty and from the ensuing lineout, took the opportunity to set up an unstoppable drive and gain a converted to once again regain the lead.

Half Time: 18 - 17

It was going to be difficult for the game to continue in the same high tempo pace in the second period, but somehow it did. Leamington had a six minute spell of continuous press on the Ledbury defence, before falling to a breakaway, converted try. Although they did respond with another well-engineered score, beginning with a bulldozing run from Freddie Spencer, that created the space for Jack Tripp-Smith to showcase his dazzling footwork and side-step, as he danced through the home defence for a try, which he duly converted.

The home side now had a one point lead and this was to vanish in the most spectacular fashion. Leamington, who had been having trouble in the set scrum, won the ball from this position, on the Clubhouse side. They worked the ball across field, with Ethan Roberts taking charge, before getting the ball to Jim Reed, around the halfway line. With power, pace, grit and determination, this one-man try scoring machine raced down the far side wing, brushing aside all attempts to halt his progress. He crossed the try line with both the ball and a defender stuck to his leg, for another hugely important score. Jack Tripp-Smith added the conversion.

More drama followed; the home side scored an unconverted try, then in what seemed the last seconds of the game, took the lead with a well struck penalty from just inside the Leamington half. Now, two points in the lead, all Ledbury had to do was secure possession from the restart and wind down the short time that remained of the game.

They managed to complete the first part of this task, securing the ball from the drop-out and keeping possession. Or so they thought. The Leamington Pack were putting pressure on, and Shuttleworth somehow retrieved the ball and got it to the backline and eventually into the hands of Tripp-Smith. With Ledbury defending deep, the Leamington Centre miraculously found space, pace and had the grace, to once again race through for a winning try. Still being congratulated by his teammates, Tripp-Smith handed over the conversion duty to Freddie Spencer, who capped a faultless display with the points.

Fortunately, especially for those with Hypertension, the Referee brought proceedings to a halt.

Full Time: 33 - 38