Jocky’s Jokers are in pole position in the Blythe Liggins Skittles League.

Graeme Ellis top scored for Jokers with 41, which was enough to consolidate his position at the top of the averages, the only player averaging over 38 pins. However, Jokers have played one game more than the other contenders, and have a blank fixture in the last week of the season.

The other three contenders make up their game in hand this week, which gives them all a chance to go top. The two main contenders for the championship, Zimmers and Bad Eggs, played one another last week, with Bad Eggs coming out on top 215-210 (13-7) to put a slight dent in Zimmers ambitions.

Bad Eggs had three 40+ scores, Dan Ellicott 44, Colin Daly 43, and Steve Poole 40, whilst Zimmers Rob Wollaston top scored with 46. Grovers Rovers slipped from second to fourth, as they had a blank fixture, but do still have an outside chance of snatching the title.

Demons stay fifth, beating Pacemakers 209-195 (14-6) coming back after a strong start from opening pair, Jane Bracey and Simon Heath, who started with 39s, to put Demons on the back foot. However, Jason Butler led the recovery, with a magnificent 44, and then their other last three were all winners, to secure victory.