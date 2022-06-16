Junior world record attempt at Warwick strongman style competition

The event at Just Nice House in Millers Road will essentially test the competitors in deadlifts and an overhead log press. It is open to all levels of experience and strength and while they currently have ten athletes signed up, the list is still open.

One of the members of the gym, Lewis Byng will attempt a Junior World Record deadlift at 411kg.

At only 20 years old he is already a record holder at a few age and weight categories and is hoping to add to his list of successes.