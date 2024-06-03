Kenilworth B take first win in West Midlands League
On experience, Eardisley were favourites as this was Kenilworth’s first year in this league. The Eardisley captain, Tony Johnston was on top form to win all his matches. However, the rest of his team fared less well, but with some very close games. Ten of the games ended 7 – 6 or 7 – 5, close games indeed.
Player of the match was Kenilworth’s number 4, Pauline Harvey. In her first game, with the score 6 – 6 and her opponent’s ball in front of the hoop, she cleared the ball from 20 yards away and went on the win 7 – 6.
In another game, Pauline managed a superb jump shot over her opponent’s ball to score a hoop. As a result of her three wins, her handicap was reduced from 5 to 4.
Ian Robertson also took three singles wins for Kenilworth, Nick Hegan two and Nigel Pigdon 1. Robertson and Hegan also took a doubles win.
Kenilworth B team’s next match is v Himley in July.
If you want to find out more about Croquet, see www.ktscc.co.uk/croquet