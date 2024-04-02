Kenilworth-based Akuma Sports welcome young rugby talent Ethan Karr as brand ambassador

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Akuma Sports, a leading provider of high-quality, bespoke and custom design teamwear and sportswear, is excited to announce a partnership with rising rugby talent Ethan Karr as the latest addition to their brand ambassadors.

Founded in 2008 by brothers Warwick, Daniel, and Thomas Aldersley, Akuma Sports has grown from a shared passion for sport into a pioneering force in the sportswear industry. With the more recent addition of rugby legend Lawrence Dallaglio to the team as Business Development Director, Akuma has strengthened its commitment to delivering top-tier, custom-made teamwear for all sports around the world. Their dedication to quality, combined with an unbeatable turnaround time often within three weeks, sets them apart. Proudly manufacturing in the UK, Akuma Sports is at the forefront of providing innovative solutions to teams across the globe, making them one of the first in the industry to take such a dedicated approach to local production.

Ethan Karr hooker, already known for his dynamic and impactful presence and fast flow on the rugby field, has made significant strides in his youth rugby career. From Chichester Rugby Club to Harlequins DPP and Harlequins PDG, plus recently selected for the EggChaser Sevens Academy, demonstrating not only athletic prowess but also a deep passion for the sport. His remarkable performances and dedication to rugby have made him a standout player this season.

As Akuma Sports continues to support and celebrate the spirit of athletes and teams from grassroots to professional teams with their custom-designed teamwear and custom designed rugby tour kits, Ethan’s embodiment of Akuma’s core values - passion, innovation, and excellence - makes him a perfect representative for the brand. His journey so far resonates with the ethos of Akuma Sports, where they believe in empowering athletes to perform their best while looking great.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Ethan to the Akuma family. His talent, combined with his dedication and love for the game, perfectly aligns with our brand's mission to inspire and support athletes across all levels of sport,” said Thomas Aldersley, Co-founder at Akuma Sports. “Ethan’s role as a brand ambassador will not only elevate our engagement with the rugby community but also inspire young and aspiring athletes to pursue their sports passion with determination.”

Ethan expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “I am honoured to have joined the Akuma Sports family, a brand that stands out for its commitment to quality and innovation in sportswear. I look forward to representing Akuma on and off the field, and I am excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring to my rugby journey into the future.”